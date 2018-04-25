Koonye West 2024: Kanye Kampaigns To “Keep America Great” And Signs Sunken “Trump” Autographs

Kanye West Adopts Trump Slogan And Autograph

Kanye is the BIGGEST troll of the 21st century, golly! Posters of his mug are popping up all over Los Angeles and New York City this week, featuring the slogan “Keep America Great” and the hashtag “Kanye2024”. It appears he wants to run for President and at the same time insinuating Trump will be around for a second term.

Previously, the Confederate flag lover expressed his adoration for Trump to radio host Ebro Darden. Welp, Kanye loves him so much, he’s using his name to sign merchandise. According to the guy who made Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy reveal video, White Trash Tyler, Yeezy is using the word “Trump” to mark his autograph.

.@kanyewest’s personal videographer, @WHITETRASHTYLER, shared a photo of Saint Pablo Tour merchandise that Kanye signed "Trump." WHAT YALL THINK FIRE DEPT. ?

Reportedly, the photo is from 2016, but resurfacing for obvious reasons. Here is Kanye’s handwriting for comparison:

Kanye West’s fake woke tweets were already especially obnoxious and now he’s doing this to gain more attention??? The old Kanye is really gone. Are you rocking with the new Sunken Ye??