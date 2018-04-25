Destiny Has Arrived: Peep Black Vloggers’ SPOILER-FREE Reactions To Seeing Avengers: Infinity War [Video]

Image via Rich Polk/Getty Images for Disney

Avengers: Infinity War Reactions From Black YouTubers

If you’re not already going ape s#!t crazy over the release Avengers: Infinity War then we’re not sure what to tell you at this point.

However, if you ARE losing your vibranium-lovin’ mind over this flick and you need something safe and comforting to do with your time while you wait until Thursday, we suggest you watch these Black YouTubers react to the movie.

Several people got the opportunity to see Infinity War last night and here is what they thought…

Flip the page to see more SPOILER FREE reactions from people of color.