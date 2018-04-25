Blood Everywhere: Graphic Footage Of PA Police Bashing Man’s Head Into Ground Trying To Kill Him [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
(GETTY)
New Castle, PA police were called to a house for a domestic disturbance where they encountered an intoxicated man. Officers say the man tried to run toward a kitchen knife so they took him down. We don’t see how any of the aforementioned justifies the pigs slamming the man’s face into the ground repeatedly while he’s handcuffed.
The officer is on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.