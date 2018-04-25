“Hustle & Soul” Preview: Thandi Crashes The Pink Tea Cup Crew’s Miami Pool Party

Hustle & Soul Airs Thursday Nights On WeTV

Things take an awkward turn in Miami when Chef Lawrence’s on again/off again gal pal turns up to his pool party uninvited in the newest episode of “Hustle & Soul.”

Thandi makes her presence known at the boozy party by dropping cuss words as soon as she gets through the door, and both Chef Lawrence and Ana confront her about leaving “The Pink Tea Cup” unattended so that she could crash their party.

The Pink Tea Cup staff team brings the party down to Miami, but when an uninvited guest arrives, an all-out pool fight threatens Lawrence’s Miami dream. Ana takes back Lawrence. Thandi plots revenge.

