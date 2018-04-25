Wait, What?! People Think THIS Proves That Michelle Williams’ Sweet Sanctified ‘Soldier’ Is A Trump Supporter

Wayment…

Is Michelle Williams’ Fiance Chad Johnson A Trump Supporter?

People who were once singing high praises to Michelle Williams’ forthcoming holy matrimony are now filled with questions about the singer’s Christian cutie.

As previously reported Michelle told the world that her Pastor boo Chad Johnson popped the question after going on an “engagement tour” to ask her family members for permission.

Now people have uncovered “proof” seemingly showing that Pastor Chad is a not so closeted supporter of Donald Trump.

People are noting that the NFL chaplain follows Cheeto In Chief, Melania Trump, Paul Ryan and Mike Pence on his Twitter account.

That’s not all, however, people are pointing to the social media accounts of Pastor Chad’s (alleged) family members that show them supporting “Stand With The Flag”, an anti-NFL player protest movement and Blue Lives Matter. (While that could make for some uncomfortable talk during Johnson family holidays for Michelle, what’s that )

In an uncovered tweet from Johnson’s @PastorCJ account, he praises Mango Mussolini for “Seeing that you need others to get a job done!”

“Authority that does not exist for Liberty is not authority but force.” @POTUS is seeing that you need others to get a job done! — Chad Johnson (@PastorCJ) August 16, 2017

To be fair, if you scroll through Pastor CJ’s Twitter “Likes” you’ll see that it’s filled with anti-police brutality posts and tweets from President Obama so maybe he’s more “woke” than people think.

In Pastor Chad’s PEOPLE magazine interview about his engagement to Michelle, he made sure to emphasize that he hopes his interracial relationship with Michelle will bring a message of hope in the Trump-era.

“I’m white, she’s black,” says Johnson. “What a special time for our relationship to be on display in that respect with the tension in the world and in our country.”

INTERESTING.

People are now peppering both Chad and Michelle with questions over his alleged political affiliation including Tariq Nasheed.

I wonder if Michelle Williams from Destiny’s Child is going to become a Trump supporter like her white fiancé Pastor Chad? Asking for a friend pic.twitter.com/jMWN0xbrGi — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) April 23, 2018

DO YOU think this proves that Michelle Williams’ husband-to-be supports Trump? Hopefully, he releases a statement to clear all this up.