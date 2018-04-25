Ritz, Please: Musty Mayo-Face MAGAs Are Comparing Melania Trump To Beyonce Because Of THIS And. Just. No.

Melania Trump's hat has the internet in formation, comparing her to Beyoncé https://t.co/egYGJpOXDX pic.twitter.com/Bi4RPjrjQ2 — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 24, 2018

Melania Gets Beyonce Comparisons

*Rubs temple*

Gonna try to get through this as calmly as possible.

Here we go.

THESE WYPIPO OUT HERE COMPARING MELANIA TRUMP TO BEYONCE HAVE THEY LOST THEIR DAMN MINDS.

Sorry. Let’s try again.

So all it takes is a mediocre at best, clearance rack white woman to wear a big a$$ hat and now she’s channeling Beyonce, apparently. That’s what some outlets and mangy MAGAs will have you believe. Melania wore her big hat and, yes, it’s similar to the hat that Beyonce wore in “Formation” and that’s about it. That’s the end. But these fools are running with it.

Melania looking like she's ready for 'Spy vs Spy' against Beyonce from her "Formation" video. pic.twitter.com/nGOyVECgbs — Marcus Gilmer (@marcusgilmer) April 24, 2018

This is like comparing some kid in line at Foot Locker to Michael Jordan because he’s wearing a pair of 11s. WTF.

We’re so tired. Take a look at the people defending this mess and the brutal memes destroying their hopes and dreams.