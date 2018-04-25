Ho Sit Down: RHOA’s Peter Thomas’ Waffle-Colored Baby Mama Says Their Son Is “Not Black”

Peter Thomas’ Son And His Mother Make Dark-Skinned Jokes

Peter Thomas has been living his best bachelor life in North Carolina, he even seems to be getting along well with his baby mama Nancy Hernandez. He and Nancy have a son, Bryce, together but Nancy has some weird opinions on his ethnicity.

Peter posted the video of Nancy and his mini-me talking about how much he looks like mom and she says he’s not Black like his dad…

“What do I have?”

“A white daughter and Black son”

“My dad is the color of a newly paved street.”

Are we still making dark-skinned jokes in 2018??? Let alone teaching our kids that it’s funny? SMH, a whole mess. But, not to be confused, Peter isn’t still chopping down Nancy’s color-struck cakes (we assume), because he posted up this video with another light-bright boo.