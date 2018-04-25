Everything Is Under Kontrol: Kris Jenner Denies Stories She’s Been Beefing With Kanye

Kris Jenner Denies Stories That Kanye West Is Being Difficult

This week has been full of reports that Kanye West may be headed over the edge, including stories that he’s been having screaming matches with Kris Jenner and that Kim can’t control his behavior. Welp, Kris says the reports are not true.

She tweeted “Lies, Lies, Lies” in response to PEOPLE’s story alleging that they’ve been fighting:

Kanye also had some things to say for himself — namely that he can’t be managed and is nobody’s “client”. These tabs are gonna have a helluva time getting these rumors off with the Kardashian Wests active on Twitter!

I'm nobody's "client" — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

I no longer have a manager. I can't be managed — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Kris also stated another story PEOPLE published isn’t true.

The report from PEOPLE included stories from multiple sources claiming that the rapper/producer has been acting strangely:

“I don’t know if I’ve ever seen him like this,” a friend of West tells PEOPLE. “He’s all over the place. Excited. Loud. He’s sleeping very little, texting at all hours of the day or night. Coming up with ideas, sending them to people and instructing everyone to drop everything and collaborate. He truly feels like it’s the most exciting stuff in the world.” “He’ll get something in his mind – a lyric or even a phrase, and he’s so excited that he’ll send 23 texts about it at 2:30 in the morning,” the friend continues. “It’s like he has discovered a cure for cancer. He’s that excited. And what he wants from you is to acknowledge that excitement and to reflect it back to him.” “Everyone is super, super worried,” says another source close to the situation. “He just looks at you with a void. It’s like he’s mute and can’t talk and he just stares at you. The way he says things with such affirmation, he genuinely believes he’s God and a genius and that he can do everything on his own.”

But the story also offered another source who claims this behavior is just part of Kanye’s “norm”… Something Kanye pretty much said in his tweets:

to be great is to be misunderstood — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 24, 2018

“I think a lot of that stuff is Kanye,” says the West source. “He’s always been like that. Kanye’s definitely the most genius and eccentric and erratic person I’ve ever had the pleasure of knowing.” “Kanye is a person who by nature just revs really high and is really active and expends a lot of energy and will work and work and work … and then hits a wall,” continues the source. “I’ve seen that a million times. I’ve seen him fall asleep sitting up, just from pushing himself, not sleeping properly. That’s part of being Kanye.” “He wants to engage,” says the friend. “He wants to be friendly. He wants to talk to you. But it’s just a bit off. Like he’s being overly excitable about things that aren’t really that exciting. Kanye can be trying when he’s like this; it’s very hard to deal with right now.” The West source — who says the star “seemed great” during a phone call last week — adds that the rapper’s actions are also being seen “through a different lens” after his health issues.

The story also included multiple sources insist that West isn’t dangerous and that Kim is doing her best to be supportive.

there's been a lot of fake news so I just wanted to give you the facts. Yeezy will become the biggest apparel company in human history by working with the most genius level talents and creating product at an affordable price. I hired the head of supply chain from the Gap. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Kanye had some words for PEOPLE too!

People magazine. Watch how you speak my name. You would love a pair of Yeezys. Don't play yourself. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

