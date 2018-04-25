BLOOOOOP: NeNe Claps Back At Claims That She Was ‘Out For Blood’ Against Ex-Friend Kim

Bye wiiiiiigs!

NeNe Leakes Responds To Criticism Over Kim Zolciak

After a team of talk show hosts said they felt bad for a certain real housewife during the RHOA Reunion, NeNe Leakes issued a “the door is closed” style response.

After Kim Zolciak was seen being obliterated by the housewives and then later claiming that racism isn’t “all that real”, E! News’ Daily Pop weighed in on what happened and seemingly sided with Kim.

According to the hosts, they felt bad for the “Don’t Be Tardy” reality star and they biasedly expressed their sympathy.

“There’s an entire storyline that we’re not seeing behind the camera that the audience is not privy to. You have to be very careful when you throw those things out there. That’s why I feel bad for Kim. The roach thing was wrong, I think NeNe was out for blood the second that happened because she didn’t appreciate it.” “You have to look at all the elements if someone calls you a racist to your face it doesn’t come with the music, the sound effects the reaction shots….”

NeNe obviously heard the hosts’ comments because she hopped into the @TheRealHousewivesOfAtlanta’s comments section to blast them

“They stay wanting NeNe to e the bad guy. You have the right to your opinion, here’s mine. Both Kim and Sheree were out for blood. Were we watching the same show? There is no behind the scenes story that you’re not seeing. The door is closed on me ever talking to either of these girls again.”

BLOOOOOOOP!

Despite all this chatter over her, Kim Zolciak has yet to speak on what went down during Sunday’s reunion.

Do YOU think NeNe was out for blood against Kim???