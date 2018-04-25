Exclusive: Antonio & Terricka Cromartie Say They Want To Be A Positive Example For Other Blended Families

Athlete Turned Reality Star & Spouse Talk New Season Of “The Cromarties”

Antonio and Terricka Cromartie said they want to be a model for other families on how you can thrive in a blended family.

The couple, who will star in season two of “The Cromarties” have 14 children between them, including their newest addition, Jhett Paxton, who was born last August. Terricka said although their situation isn’t easy, she said it’s rewarding and they hoped to show another side of parenting within the black community.

“You’ll get to see us in a different light,” Terricka told BOSSIP. “We make mistakes, like any parents. But being a blended family, we’re trying to make it work. Blended families are a lot more common now. We have our ups and downs, but for the most part, it’s been a lot of ups. We wanted to show that no matter what your family dynamics are, you can still be a successful family.”

The pair spoke to BOSSIP ahead of the new season of their reality show, “The Cromarties,” and the couple said big changes are afoot in the family. For one, Antonio is now embracing his new role as a stay at home father after playing in the NFL for 11 years. Another huge adjustment is the arrival of a grandma to help out with the Cromarties’ large brood.

“It’s a lot less stressful for me because I have extra help,” Terricka said. “It makes it more enjoyable. There are those days when I’m like, ‘The kids are out of control!’ But having him here, it’s been a joy.”

Antonio, 34, also revealed his new daily routine now that he has retired from pro football: “I’m up with the kids in the morning. I try to let Terricka rest. I get the kids ready for school and take them to the bus. Then I’m home with the twins and our seven month old, Jhett. Then it’s me picking the kids up from school and dropping them off at activities. My day is wrapped around the kids now that I’m retired.”

The couple also had some advice for other families with young children.

“My advice would be to just be patient,” Terricka said. “With time, you’ll find your niche, and things will get better. And stay away from any form of comparison, because comparison can be discouraging as a parent.”

“The Cromarties” new season airs May 8 at 10:30 P.M. on USA.