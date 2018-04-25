Double The Thirst: Clermont Twins Set Out Their Sexy Mannequin Cakes In Highsnobiety Spread

The Clermont Twins Take Highsnobiety

Shannon and Shannade Clermont are really out here blossoming as a fashion brand. The Clermont twins have ditched the stench of reality TV, and are flourishing a micro-fashion moguls. The just did a spread with Highsnobiety to showcase their provocative Gemini energy and talk about their new fast fashion label .

They look good!

Last year, the sisters launched their label all black clothing line “Mont Boudoir”.

HS: What was the inspiration behind the collection? CT: Our brand is inspired from our time in the south. It’s a bit of country style mixed with a bit of riskiness that’s still wearable in New York City. We made our collection all black because it’s timeless. That’s what we strived to create: timeless pieces. Even the chaps and sheer dresses that may seem a bit revealing are able to be paired with more conservative pieces and still come across as elevated. We wanted each look to be a statement, the kind of pieces that are impossible to forget.

More of the twins’ sexy photos for Highsnobiety after the flip.