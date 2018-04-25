Double The Thirst: Clermont Twins Set Out Their Sexy Mannequin Cakes In Highsnobiety Spread

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 10

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Vivienne Hu)

The Clermont Twins Take Highsnobiety

Shannon and Shannade Clermont are really out here blossoming as a fashion brand. The Clermont twins have ditched the stench of reality TV, and are flourishing a micro-fashion moguls. The  just did a spread with Highsnobiety to showcase their provocative Gemini energy and talk about their new fast fashion label .

They look good!

Last year, the sisters launched their label all black clothing line “Mont Boudoir”.

HS: What was the inspiration behind the collection?

CT: Our brand is inspired from our time in the south. It’s a bit of country style mixed with a bit of riskiness that’s still wearable in New York City. We made our collection all black because it’s timeless. That’s what we strived to create: timeless pieces. Even the chaps and sheer dresses that may seem a bit revealing are able to be paired with more conservative pieces and still come across as elevated. We wanted each look to be a statement, the kind of pieces that are impossible to forget.

More of the twins’ sexy photos for Highsnobiety after the flip.

 

WORKED SO HARD NOW I DON’T WANT TO BE HUMBLE 😤 #clermonttwins

A post shared by Shannon and Shannade Clermont (@clermonttwins) on

SOMEWHERE ON YOUR MOODBOARD 😏#clermonttwins

A post shared by Shannon and Shannade Clermont (@clermonttwins) on

WE NOT NEW TO THIS. WE SO TRUE TO THIS 🙏🏽#clermonttwins

A post shared by Shannon and Shannade Clermont (@clermonttwins) on

CLONES 💕Check out the write up in the bio ✨#clermonttwins

A post shared by Shannon and Shannade Clermont (@clermonttwins) on

A BOND YOU CANT BREAK 💕 #clermonttwins

A post shared by Shannon and Shannade Clermont (@clermonttwins) on

    Shitted on em last year , now I’m diarrhea 💅🏽 #clermonttwins

    A post shared by Shannon and Shannade Clermont (@clermonttwins) on

    BE GOOD OR BE GOOD AT IT 😈 #clermonttwins

    A post shared by Shannon and Shannade Clermont (@clermonttwins) on

