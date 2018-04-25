Welp: J. Cole Says He Doesn’t Care If Couch-Surfing Critics Can’t Stomach His “Boring” Bars

J. Cole Talks Critics, Family Life And Wife’s Reaction To Kevin Hart Scandal

When J. Cole drops an album, like his recent KOD release, there is a great debate over the appeal of his supposedly mundane music between his critics and his stans. It’s almost to the point that his critics are actually doing most of his marketing for him by making fun of people who think he’s ethereal.

Welp, J. Cole doesn’t care where you put him on the spectrum of ‘greats’. In a recent interview with Vulture, writer Paul Cantor gets Cole to be candid on the subject. He says editors literally showed little interest in having him on magazine covers because he was “boring” but f— them!

Magazines told him he was too boring for their covers, interviewers Googled him five minutes before he walked in. “In 2012, it was infuriating, it was mad hurtful, it felt more like I was a victim,” he says. “Once I took control of my own sh*t, stopped giving power to other people for my happiness and success, it became like, Oh word, I’ll show you how boring I am. And it became another person to prove wrong.”

Oh, and another thing, despite being written-off behind bigger artist, he has a no. 1 record, so his critics are ‘f-cking idiots’.

If Cole comes off as earnest, it’s because he is. And he knows youthinkhe’sboring, knows SoundCloud rappers diss him every second, and that Kendrick Lamar and Drake are mentioned before him in most best-rapper conversations. Once upon time, maybe he cared. But he also knows this — with his new record, K.O.D., he’s got the No. 1 album in the country, what’s projected to be the best-selling record of the year so far, and most important to him, it’s resonating deeply with his fans. “Now it’s even clearer,” he says of his critics. “You’re a fucking idiot.”

