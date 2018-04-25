Bad Mama Beef: Was Tamar Braxton Accusing K. Michelle Of Piss Poor Parenting With This IG Post?

Tamar Braxton Denies Throwing Shade At K. Michelle With Post About Son

It wasn’t long ago that we thought Tamar Braxton and K.Michelle had buried the hatchet in their old beef, but recently it became clear that the hard feelings persist.

Now Tamar is being accused of shading K. Michelle for not raising her own son with this post about her own motherhood journey:

I’m Just a Mother who takes care of her SON no MATTER WHAT!! I’ll NEVER trade him for a night out,a man,nor a job #mygift #imaREALmom #bestjobever #heliveswithME🕶 shout out to all the amazing real mothers!! Love yall❤️

Now the #heliveswithME hashtag with the shades is def what set off folks alarms, but Tamar edited her post to say she wasn’t trying to shade anyone:

this is why I turn my comments off because it IS ok to pat yourself on the back!! It’s hard working your ass off all day like most of us do THEN go home and be A FULL TIME parent! Shade who for WHAT!!?!? Gtf up please🙏🏽

Do you believe her?

Here’s another cute Mommy and Me pic with Logan