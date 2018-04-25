Dirty Dogs: Kirk Frost Is Super PRESSED To Woo Rasheeda On Social Media — But Is She Falling For It?

Kirk Frost Is Rooting Super-Hard For Estranged Wife Rasheeda

Remember there was a scene on Love and Hip Hop ATL where Rasheeda was in tears because Kirk didn’t support her business? Now the business woman is flourishing, relocating to a larger space in Atlanta’s upscale Phipps Plaza, opening anout store in Houston and recently getting recognized by Forbes. Incredible for a woman that was cheated on multiple time by her husband with a stripper and had an outside baby, right? Kirk seems to think so, too.

One of the hardest working women i know & it’s so good to see you doing what you love to do

Do you think all of this Rasheeda praise Kirk is dishing has secretly landed him back in her good graces? Hit the flip to see him basically BEG for her back.