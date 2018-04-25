Scot Free Or Paid Off? Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Russell Simmons Dropped, Did He Settle?

Image via Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for Make A Wish

Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Russell Simmons Dismissed

Russell Simmons appears to have dodged a bullet, but there’s not very much information explaining how he did it.

According to TMZ, the lawsuit that Jennifer Jarosik filed against him has been dismissed…”with prejudice”. Jarosik’s suit was worth millions of dollars and a dismissal might indicate that Simmons cut her a check and told her to be on her way, either that or the judge found no grounds to continue.

The Simmons camp declined to comment, so you take your best guess. The dismissal follows Russell’s response that Jennifer still sent him nude photos and texts after the dates of the alleged assault.