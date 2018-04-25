Nice Try, Tokyo! Blac Chyna’s Mom Loses $1 Million Lawsuit Against Wendy Williams

Call Chyna…

Tokyo Toni Loses Wendy Williams Lawsuit

Blac Chyna’s mother Tokyo Toni just lost a massive lawsuit she filed against Wendy Williams.

As previously reported Tokyo ranted (and cried) claiming that Wendy stressed her out and cause health problems including anxiety and depression by calling her an “opportunist” and shading her on her show.

She then sued Wendy for $1 million for defamation, slander, and harassment.

Now The Blast is reporting a judge dismissed the case because Tokyo failed to serve Wendy with the court papers. THis comes after the judge warned Tokyo back in February that she would do so if Wendy wasn’t served.

Tokyo obviously wasn’t too pressed about the case, The Blast adds that she didn’t show up to court to seek an extension or show she attempted to serve Wendy.

A rep for Wendy Williams tells the site;

“We are very satisfied justice has prevailed and this lawsuit was rightfully thrown out.

Come on Tokyo, if you were really serious you could’ve at least shown up in court!