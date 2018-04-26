LELO X Amber Rose: Here’s What Happened When We Tried Muva’s Self Smithereen Smashing Toys

For the freaks sex-positves…

LELO X Amber Rose Ora 2 Review

Remember when we told you that sex-positive/slut walk organizer Amber Rose was releasing a line of sex toys?

Well LELO X Amber Rose reached out to BOSSIP and asked us to try our hand (pun intended) at her tantalizingly titillating products.

Bossip Editor Danielle Canada (@IamDaniCanada) was sent the ORA 2 for her using pleasure and here’s what she thought:

Product Description:

“LELO X Amber Rose ORA 2 is the world’s most intelligent oral sex simulator, offering a thrilling, teasing, better-than-real sensation of oral sex that will have you coming back for more each and every time. YES PLEASE! It’s so gorgeous you could even keep it on your coffee table.”

Pros:

The design, the design, the DESIGN! LELO X Amber Rose ORA 2 is metallic blue with gold trim. It also neatly fits around palm so it’s almost like you’re holding a coffee mug that can help you smash yourself into Muva Rosebud remnants. Nice visual, right? It’s made of silicone so it’s not too hard to clean and it’s waterproof. The “world’s most intelligent oral sex simulator” also has 10 settings and SenseTouch Technology. SenseTouch means that the vibrations build on contact with your body and increase in intensity naturally. So with that in mind, it’s easily higher quality than those freaky toys you previously freakily bought at your local freaky deaky shop. It’s high quality, so go you for taking your pleasure seriously enough to invest in this product.

Cons:

Although it has multiple settings, the vibrations seem a bit lackluster. I for sure wouldn’t dub it as having a “better-than-real” sensation, but with some heavy petting and direct stimulation it works, pretty well at that. If you’re curious as to how an oral sex simulator works, here’s some help; there’s something inside (HIYO!) that moves around to simulate a tongue. Unfortunately, that little nub is not quite like the real thing nor is it better as advertised by LELO.

Overall Grade:

B- I wish it had more power. As someone who prefers pleasure products packed with the motoro of a lawnmower, I was a bit underwhelmed. The design and packaging, however, is FANTASTIC. If unfortunately, someone stumbled upon this in your bedroom, they’d need an explanation on what exactly this super sleekly designed product is. Who doesn’t like a shame-free sex toy???

If you’re freaky curious, check out Amb’s pleasure products HERE

Hit the flip for more Amber Rose’s LELO line.