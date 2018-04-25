Power (Couple) To The People: Real Rap Royalty Jay Z And Beyoncé Show 6lack Love
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
6lack Tweets About Meeting Beyonce And Jay Z
While certain rappers were busy tweeting from the sunken place, Jay Z and his queen were busy uplifting the new wave making a mark on the culture AKA — giving 6lack one of the defining moments of his career by watching him and then waiting to meet him after his Coachella set this weekend.
We know we’re a few days late reporting this but we were so touched by his enthusiasm we had to share!
Love it!