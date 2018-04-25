Power (Couple) To The People: Real Rap Royalty Jay Z And Beyoncé Show 6lack Love

6lack Tweets About Meeting Beyonce And Jay Z

While certain rappers were busy tweeting from the sunken place, Jay Z and his queen were busy uplifting the new wave making a mark on the culture AKA — giving 6lack one of the defining moments of his career by watching him and then waiting to meet him after his Coachella set this weekend.

just got off stage at Coachella & found out jay & bey were watching my set. not only that, they were waiting to meet. Idk if I’m supposed to say that but fuck it, life is dope. — bear (@6LACK) April 23, 2018

We know we’re a few days late reporting this but we were so touched by his enthusiasm we had to share!

Love it!