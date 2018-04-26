Exclusive: Kodak Black & DJ Khaled Dragged Into Producer’s Suit Against French Montana Over Stealing Beat For “Lockjaw”

Moroccan Producer Assil Youssef Said “Coke Boy” Rapper Stole “Lockjaw” Beat

DJ Khaled and Kodak Black have been forced to wade into drama between a Moroccan producer who claims French Montana hijacked his beat to create his hit single, “Lockjaw.”

The rapper and DJ have denied knowing anything about French allegedly stealing Assil Youssef’s beat and turning it into “Lockjaw,” which featured Kodak Black. Further, Khaled and Kodak said that Youssef has no grounds to sue them or French because he doesn’t even own the song or its copyright – another defendant, “Give Thanks Publishing” does, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

We exclusively revealed that Youssef sued French – whose real name is Karim Kharbouch – for copyright infringement in Manhattan Federal Court last December, alleging the rapper took the beat for his song without his permission and didn’t give him credit or a share of the song’s profits. Kodak Black, who featured on the song, was also named in the lawsuit, as well as DJ Khaled, Sony, producer Ben Billions (who Youssef said got credit for making the beat) Bad Boy Records and French’s label Cocaine City Records.

Youssef, who goes by “Yo Asel,” is a producer who works with well-known acts in North Africa. He said that he looked up to French as an artist who made it in America, and in 2015, Youssef reached out to him via email and sent him a beat. French replied, “Send more,” according to court papers, and Youssef believed French was going to put him on in the music biz.



Instead, Youssef said he was shocked in 2016 when he heard French’s song, “Lockjaw” which he said used a slightly altered version of his original beat, according to court papers.

He said he confronted French about the theft on social media, but French responded by blocking him. The producer said although “Lockjaw” went platinum, he was never given song credit or compensation.

Youssef said he has been damaged beyond repair by French’s alleged song theft, and wants money damages, a percentage of the profits from “Lockjaw” and an injunction on its distribution.

But Khaled and Kodak disagreed with Youssef’s claim that there were obvious similarities between his song and “Lockjaw” and both insisted that no one stole the song. The artists took things a step further and alleged that it was Youssef’s own behavior that led them to his point, and any claims that he may have are barred by the statute of limitations. Khaled and Kodak said that if Youssef is owed anything, it’s from people who aren’t defendants in the case.

They want Youssef’s lawsuit dismissed and wants a judge to force Youssef to pay their lawyer’s fees.