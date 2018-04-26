Chance The Rapper Tried To Defend His Sunken Chitown Sibling Kanyeton Bigsby And The Draggings Came Downnnnnn

Chance Got Roasted

Chance The Rapper is Kanye’s play little brother. So naturally he’ll want to defend his mans. But this wasn’t the move, Lil Chano. He hopped on the Koon train to defend Kanye’s sunken place shenanigans and sounded like he was back on acid.

Black people don’t have to be democrats. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 25, 2018

Oh really? Well…um…okay? This opened the flood gates for people who have been waiting to get the spicy choir director out of the paint. Now the Trumps are lauding him and the rest of us are waiting for an apology. In the meantime, peep the dragging.