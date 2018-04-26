Residents Of Upscale Colorado Community Disturbed By Neighbor’s Constant Freaky-Deeky Sex Palace Parties [Video]

Hmm…this sounds oddly familiar.

A resident in the Castle Rock community in Colorado was recently taken aback to receive an invitation to the “Thunderstorm Play Palace” at a home in her own neighborhood. The invite promised a wild night with other folks down to get freaky, complete with chocolate fountains, food, and alcohol. Apparently, the guest list ran about 400 names long.

One frustrated resident said they’ve had to watch all kinds of folks stroll in and out of their neighbors’ home for group smash sessions, including those so old they needed help up the stairs to get to the raunchy romp.

Getty/NYDN/Fox Denver