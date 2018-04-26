BlackInkCrew: Here’s What Happened When The Crew Saw Donna Getting Her Weed-Plated Back Blown Out In A Bathroom Stall

Donna’s Cheating Gets The People Going

Well it finally happened. This was the moment we’ve been waiting for: the crew finally saw the viral video of Alex blowing Donna’s back out while rolling up a blunt. It was true love. Okay, really, it was just a smash session that the whole world saw. The problem? Donna got a whole a$$ man! What is she doing?

Time to watch Donna get bussed down …. AGAIN #BlackInkCrew pic.twitter.com/ke3EJ07vi4 — Petty Labella 👀 (@PinkLemxnadee) April 26, 2018

The Crew was up in arms over the whole thing, and it was sad and comedic at the same damn time. Whoo. Take a look at the insanity and hilarious reactions. Maybe Donna should stick to crappy tats.