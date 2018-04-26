Kelly Rowland Wants To Be Your #WCW, Flaunts Her Milf-y Hump Day Cakes For The ‘Gram

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Kelly Rowland Looks Gorgeous On The ‘Gram

In case you blacked out and forgot just how beautifully bad Kelly Rowland is…we were all given a gentle reminder when she graced the stage with her DC3 sisters during #Beychella the past two weekends.

If that wasn’t enough for you, Kelly is out here showing off her humps for hump day — in a totally classy way, of course. The fine mama turned a couple of cartwheels in the backyard in her MILF-approved swimsuit.

Happy Hump Day!

A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) on

Trust yourself!

A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) on

A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) on

She’s got our #WCW vote on this fine Wednesday…

Getty/Instagram

Categories: Bangers, Cakes, For Your Information

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus