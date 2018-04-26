Kelly Rowland Wants To Be Your #WCW, Flaunts Her Milf-y Hump Day Cakes For The ‘Gram
- By Bossip Staff
Kelly Rowland Looks Gorgeous On The ‘Gram
In case you blacked out and forgot just how beautifully bad Kelly Rowland is…we were all given a gentle reminder when she graced the stage with her DC3 sisters during #Beychella the past two weekends.
If that wasn’t enough for you, Kelly is out here showing off her humps for hump day — in a totally classy way, of course. The fine mama turned a couple of cartwheels in the backyard in her MILF-approved swimsuit.
She’s got our #WCW vote on this fine Wednesday…
