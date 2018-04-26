Dark Twisted Twitter Fingers: Funniest (And Pettiest) Celebrity Reactions To Uncle Tomye’s Sunken Shenanigans

- By Bossip Staff
Hilariously PETTY Celeb Reactions To Uncle Koonye’s Tweets

*deep thunderous sigh* whyyyyyy is Kanye is doing this??? Well, obviously, to promote the endless flurry of G.O.O.D. Music albums coming this summer but, seriously, why risk your whole entire brand, fan following and legacy like…this?? At this point, the answer doesn’t matter and Twitter was absolutely ABLAZE with reactions to his sunken shenanigans.

Peep the funniest (and PETTIEST) celebrity reactions to on the flip.

(FAKE yet HILARIOUS)

    Mannnn Kanye brain washed 😂😂😂😂😂 #LetsFightForYe

    A post shared by Raised In ATL..DC4L RIP RICHIE (@dcyoungfly) on

    Feature photo by Marc Piasecki/GC Images

