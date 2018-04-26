(White) H.O.O.D. Music: Klout Khasing Kanye West Previews Slavery Bars From His Ashy New Alt-bum

Image via George Pimentel/Getty Images

Kanye West Plays New Album For Harvey Levin

Kanye West is preparing to release his new album by permanently destroying his legacy and everything that people once believed he stood for. The man who stands before us now has been taken over by slimy, racist, anti-Black symbiotes who want to use him for the forces of evil.

The slobbering and venomous rapper invited TMZ boss Harvey Levin to visit his office yesterday to play some cuts, ten to be exact, off of his album featuring Teyana Taylor, Nas, Pusha T and Kid Cudi.

He also kicked some type of freestyle chorus about slaves, the Amistad and strippers…

Clearly his disturbing and dangerous form of attention whoring means that his album is going to drop soon and is said to be drop on all streaming platforms. Although, at the rate he’s going, Kanye might be better served to drop the music in the toilet because many folks are done with his s#!t.

Oh, also, Harvey says that Kanye is 100% serious about running for President in 2024. Do you think America is ready for another celebrity-in-chief…