People Ain’t Isht: Woman Punches Publix Worker For “Ignoring Her”— But She’s Deaf

Deaf Publix Worker Searching For Woman Who Punched Her

Liberty Gratz was born deaf and also has vision loss. Yet, she has been working at Publix store in Midlothian, Virginia since it opened last Fall. Unfortunately over the weekend, Gratz says she was kneeling down to straighten out a bottom shelf when “she felt the sharp knock out of nowhere.” Gratz says an enraged woman punched her in the back when she could not hear her asking where to find an item in the store. Sadly, Gratz still does not know who did it, but she and her mom are asking to “have a conversation” with the woman about disabilities.

The store is also reportedly reviewing the security cameras to identify this foul individual.

Publix Super Markets Media and Community Relations Manager, says to ABC, “We are in full cooperation with local law enforcement concerning this incident. The care and concern for our associates is paramount.”