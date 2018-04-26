Goodbye Mr. West: Why I’m Pushing The Mute Button On KoonYe, Trump And The Kardashian Klan

Goodbye Mr. West,

I could first wax poetic about the genius of your work or the rebellion in your actions, namely calling out George W. Bush for Katrina more than a decade ago, or being early on calling out Taylor Swift’s white privilege, but we’ll cut right straight to the point. You went too far and I think it’s time you go in the corner.

To the media trying to demonize my husband let me just say this… your commentary on Kanye being erratic & his tweets being disturbing is actually scary. So quick to label him as having mental health issues for just being himself when he has always been expressive is not fair — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018

For real. Trippin ain’t even the word. It’s funny your wife is out here accusing the media of demonizing you and immediately you kneel before your white Gawds to worship. You ain’t free thinking. You are handing out cyanide Kool-Aid bruh, and I for one refuse to drink it.

You realize the only reason Trump rushed to call you very cool is because you’re stroking his huge ego, right? His tweets trivialize his office, and his actions — or lack thereof — should be an embarrassment to our country.

Time it took for Trump to Tweet a note of thanks to Kanye West: 3 hours Time it's taken Trump to Tweet a note of thanks the Waffle House hero, James Shaw Jr for his bravery: We're still waiting because he hasn't done it yet. https://t.co/vnrbnbaBWc — Jozen (say Joe-Zen) (@jozenc) April 25, 2018

Trump failed to praise a young black man for his bravery, but he praises you because you kneel to worship at his altar. Your president failed to deliver clean water to Flint, MI or power to Puerto Rico. But you share his dragon energy? So you uplift him instead of James Shaw? Or other people who share your skin color?

Did you peep how your “Big Brother”‘s wife literally STOPPED the world to put BLACK CULTURE on a pedestal for two weekends in a row? Even MORE photos of your wife’s naked body couldn’t get us off our Beychella high. Now let that sink in, Mr. West.

let's move in love not fear — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Tweeting all this stuff about love, but your own self-hate couldn’t be more evident. And it always has been. How many times have we heard you compare yourself to Walt Disney or Steve Jobs? It’s a blessing to be Kanye West and it would be a blessing to make Kanye West someone who little boys who look like you can be proud of and aspire to be like. Maybe you don’t really mean it. Maybe this is all just a marketing ploy. Maybe.

whenever someone mentions the word "fan" to me it's super manipulative. It's like "don't do or say this because of your fans" My fans are fans of themselves. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

And any fan of me wants Ye to be Ye even when they don't agree because I represent the fact that they can be themselves even when people don't agree with them. Drops mic 🎤Yeezy shrug 🤷‍♂️ — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Your fans respect your musical talent. You’ve made yourself a force in the fashion world too and we respect that. But these Twitter rants? Nah bruh. Trump’s tweets remind us that a madman is at the wheel in the White House and yours remind us that you are too flawed to be our hero. Your tweets remind us that you have a total disregard for your influence and if that’s not the case then you’re just manipulating your audience as some kind of sick social experiment.

my wife just called me and she wanted me to make this clear to everyone. I don't agree with everything Trump does. I don't agree 100% with anyone but myself. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

You don’t have to agree with EVERYTHING Trump says — the fact that you agree with him at all is empowering his followers — the sheep who played right into his carefully-coded campaign rhetoric that promised DELIVERANCE from the crime-riddled “blacks,” the Mexicans, the illegals. You know, the people who still bump “College Dropout” and made you who you are in the first place.

Now when he spoke out about Trump… Most people (including myself) have very different feelings & opinions about this. But this is HIS opinion. I believe in people being able to have their own opinions,even if really different from mine

He never said he agrees with his politics — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018

Your wife knows the power of her influence so she’s playing it safe when it comes to Trump. Maybe this is something you guys have agreed to disagree on. She’s married to you so she has to compromise. We don’t.

You don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

You keep saying “independent thought” but what about “critical thought?” Not to mention your mentions are full of folks who don’t have an independent thought when it comes to Trump. They support his divisiveness and your support is validating their movement in their eyes.

@kanyewest I am not a fan of yours but thank you for not being suckered into the elitists of the left. Have your own mind, speak it. Your thoughts are your own, no manipulation allowed. Free will, free mind, free thought. #MAGA — Curt's Delectables (@Curtsdelectable) April 26, 2018

Fear of winning? Because democrats teach Blacks to fear kkk(democrats), police, white people, republicans, global warming, independence. Trump stands for success, financial wealth & independence, respect, personal responsibility, self-defense & self-worth. — TrumpisforWinners (@conservativebuy) April 26, 2018

These are two of the tamer comments but your mentions run amuck with people who want to Make America Great Again — like that great America that wouldn’t have allowed you to marry Kim Kardashian and great America that would have called North, Saint and Chicago half-breeds.

But you really went too far trying to blame Obama for Chicago’s problems. Are you still mad he called you a “jacka**?” Because he’s entitled to his independent thought too.

Obama was in office for eight years and nothing in Chicago changed. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

That’s the point when I started to feel sick to my stomach but the good news is I have options and I choose to exercise them.

Google supports YEEZY in ending violence in Chicago to start with — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

It’s funny you mentioned Google in your tweets today because I have a lot of respect for how Valeisha Butterfield, Global Head of Women and Black Community Engagement at Google, responded to the media storm over YOUR TWEETS:

I refuse to give today’s news cycle any of my energy. Carry on. 💅🏾 — VALEISHA (@valeisha) April 25, 2018

#unsunken A post shared by VALEISHA (@valeisha) on Apr 25, 2018 at 8:10pm PDT

She decided to pay you dust and uplift the #Unsunken heroes of the Civil Rights movement. So that’s where I want to devote my editorial energy until you stop cutting a fool.

I want to see a tour with Nikki Minaj and Cardi B — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

You can’t even spell Nicki Minaj right. So I definitely don’t believe you want to see a tour with her and Cardi. And she unfollowed you anyway as we ALL should.

We stopped covering every little thing Trump did a long time ago, but I personally have had enough of this sh*tstorm you’ve stirred up.

There are those who say you just want our love and attention (and our hard earned cash). Well, guess what? I’m not rewarding your bad behavior.

I originally planned to talk more about why I’m including the Kardashians in my editorial fast, but I don’t really think it’s necessary. We’ve covered the cultural appropriation and media manipulation in the past and I’ve gotten more than a few pleas in the comments that we stop the K Klan coverage so yeah. We’ll still continue covering any and all vulturing by the K Klan but I’m pushing pause on Kimmy Cakes and the Jennerdashians for now too. Buh Bye.

Mental Health is no joke and the media needs to stop spitting that out so casually. Bottom line — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018

Your wife says it best when she says Mental Health is not a joke. I refuse to let you, her, her sisters, mom and Donald Trump drive me crazy. For the sake of my own mental health, I’m focusing my editorial work on positive celebrity stories. I’m choosing to unfollow you and your family and pay more attention to the John Legends and Lena Waithes of the world. Your kids are cute and I liked posting them, but Luda, Beyoncé, Puff, Kelly Rowland and plenty of other celebrities have cute kids I can post. I’ll save the $2.99 I was giving Whalerock for your wife’s app and enjoy what Ciara has to offer instead.

I’ve had enough for now, so Goodbye Mr. West.