Shorty Bout To Pop! Cardi B Eases Up On Performances To Prepare For Her Belly Full Of Offset

Pregnant Cardi B Announces Last Performance

Belcalis is beginning to ease up on her physical activities and she’s making sure her fans are prepared. After twerking her pregnant cakes at Coachella, Cardi B says intends to retire at the upcoming Broccoli Fest inWashington, DC, where she’s headlining. But have no fear, she’s not shutting down completely.

Cardi, who has been working non-stop, made this video message to tell fans about her final hoo-rah before baby Belcalis.

Not to fret Bardi fans, she is STILL going on tour with Bruno this summer (she says), so that must mean the baby is coming soon! Cardi explained a little more what her plans over the next several months are going to look like. Hit the flip to see.