SMH: Parents Want Teacher Tossed For Playing Song About Killing “Ni**ers” To 9th Graders

Teacher Suspended After Playing Racist Song Repeatedly, But Is It Enough?

A North Carolina elementary school teacher has been suspended after administrators found out he played a super offensive and racist diddy to a classroom full of impressionable preteens.

Reportedly, the unnamed instructor played the tune “Oh!Susanna”, a song about a man looking for his girlfriend or he’ll kill off slaves. This song includes the lyrics “and killed five hundred n-gg-r.”

A 9th grader who said she was in the class at Washington Elementary School when the song was played last week. says “I thought it was just coming toward people my color in the room,” she said.

SMH, the teacher has been suspended over the incident but parents don’t think it’s enough. Reported parents, including a neighboring pastor have reached out for teachers termination but the school wont budge.

School board Vice Chairman Richard Hooker said administrators have already taken strong action. He opposes termination but said the teacher may be moved out of this school. He wants sensitivity training for all educators.