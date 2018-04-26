Mayo On The Leaves: Kanye Got DRAGGED Inside A Crusty Cracker Barrel Dumpster Over Trump-Slurping Tweets

Twitter Vs. Koonye West, Vol. 6742976965

At this point, it should be very clear that we’re committed to dragging Uncle Koonye to the fiery pits of MAGA Hell and this post is no different. In fact, we’ve handpicked the most viciously hilarious Yeezy slander from across the internet for your essential Thursday reading enjoyment. You’re welcome!

Peep the absolute BEST of the very necessary Koonye DRAGGING on the flip.