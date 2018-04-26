Pure Comedy: Serena Williams Tried To Scare Off Her Husband Alexis Ohanian When They First Met [Video]

Serena Williams Initially Tried to Scare Off Her Husband Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams seems happier than ever following her recent marriage and and the birth of her firstborn just 7 months ago. But even though things with her husband Alexis Ohanian seem great now, it wasn’t exactly love at first site for the couple.

On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Serena told the story about how her and Ohanian first met, which went down in Rome while the tennis superstar was there for a tournament. She talks about her and her squad trying to scare Alexis away after he sat next to them by telling him there was a rat loose in the restaurant, but he didn’t budge.