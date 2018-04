"I actually tried to count the hairs on her eyelashes just because I was like I almost didn't see you anymore": James Shaw Jr. held his 4-year-old daughter for the first time since he rushed the Waffle House shooter and ripped away his gun https://t.co/Lhu9849C6i pic.twitter.com/2JsYpevwUk

— CNN (@CNN) April 24, 2018