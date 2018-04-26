Bad Sign: Bill Cosby’s Lawyer Fell Right TF To Sleep In The Middle Of Sex Assault Trial

Image via Corey Perrine-Pool/Getty Images

Cosby Lawyer Tom Mesereau Fell Asleep In Court

It must be absolutely draining to be Bill Cosby‘s lawyer. It must require great strength and stamina to stand (or sit as it were) and defend a man who looks guiltier than a muthafugga. It must take SO much energy that you might just fall asleep in middle of the courtroom.

According to PageSix, that is exactly what took place yesterday in a Norristown, Pennsylvania court where Bill Cosby was fighting sexual assault charges. Tom Mesereau reportedly drifted in and out of consciousness, mouth agape, while Judge Steven O’Neill read page after page of Cosby’s testimony about quaaludes and sex with Andrea Constand.

Mesereau is said to have napped for 30 minutes but was never called out by the judge or anyone else in the room.

This can’t be a good sign of what’s to come…