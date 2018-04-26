A Lil Positivity: 13 Truck Drivers Line Up Underneath Detroit Bridge To Stop A Man From Jumping

These Truck Drivers All Parked Under A Bridge To Break A Man’s Fall

A man stood on a freeway overpass near Detroit early Tuesday morning, threatening to jump. Thirteen big rigs all lined up underneath the bridge, in order to discourage him from doing so or in the worst case scenario, to break his fall.

Troopers closed off both directions of Interstate 696 and asked for the truckers’ help, trying to protect this man in case he fell or jumped, said Lt. Mike Shaw of the Michigan State Police.

According to Shaw, asking truckers to help in these cases really isn’t unusual, but “most of the time these events are resolved pretty fast, so we only get one semi” he explained.

But this time around, it took about three hours to get the man down from the bridge, which is why they had to get back up.

911 calls are what alerted police to the man around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, on the overpass in Huntington Woods, just outside of Detroit, Michigan. “Once we figured out that this is a situation where someone might be contemplating taking their whole life … we shut traffic down (and) we diverted it off onto the side streets,” Shaw continued.

Troopers then looked for trucks getting off the highway, and asked them to instead park beneath the overpass–The 13 trucks packed in tightly to minimize the gaps between them, and fill the entire space under the bridge. This way, if the man still chose to jump, it would have been five or six feet onto the roof of a truck, rather than 14 feet to the concrete below.