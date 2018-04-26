CHICKEN DINNER! LeBron James Stuck A Game-Winning 3-Pointer In The Pacers Eye, Twitter Genuflects

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 10

Image via Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

LeBron James Hit Game-Winner Against Pacers

He’s your idol, the highest title, numero uno. LeBron James is quite possibly the best basketball player to ever lace ’em up and last night he demonstrated exactly why.

Per usual when LeBron does something spectacular, Twitter took a knee and washed hisfeet with alabaster oil. Flip the page to peep.

