Braxton Family Values Exclusive Clip: Traci Braxton Reveals Her New Grandbaby’s Gender!!
- By Bossip Staff
Braxton Family Values Aira Thursday Nights On We TV
Traci Braxton pulls out all the stops for her grandbaby’s gender reveal on the latest episode of “Braxton Family Values.”
The proud grandma-to-be uses one of her passions – motorcycles – to show her mother and sisters the sex of her new addition.
So is she having a boy or a girl?
Check out the clip above.
