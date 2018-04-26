Nasty: Kelis Details Enduring Physical Abuse From Nas, Says He Purposely Foreclosed Their House While She Was Pregnant

Kelis Details Violent Relationship With Nas For First Time

The ongoing custody struggle between Nas and Kelis is head-scratching to most people, but Kelis is finally speaking out about the alleged character of her ex-husband Nasir and she says she’s unfortunately always had to deal with similar behavior, even when they were “happily” married. Kelis sat for over an hour with Hollywood Unlocked, telling detailed stories of the extreme highs and “dark” twisted lows of their relationship. It’s nothing short of shocking!

One unfortunate fight between the two, allegedly caused her and her son to be homeless. She claims she used tour money to put down a huge down-payment on an L.A. home for herself, Nas and their baby-to-be at the time, Knight. Nas had agreed to pay the mortgage. Fast forward, when Kelis took a break to be with her family and give birth, after allegedly enduring so much pain in the relationship, she came back to a foreclosure notice!

Nas ceased to pay on the house, telling her to “go f-ck herself”.

She adds. “When the Rihanna and Chris Brown pictures came out I thought about coming out because I also had bruises all over my body. But I didn’t say anything because I’m private. But seeing her the way she looked and then looking at myself… I felt embarrassed.”

Wow, furthermore, Kelis insinuates Nas has a drinking issue and claims he’d black out and forget they had been physically fighting the night before. This is so sad, and Kelis still gets teary-eyed telling her story. Are you shocked?

Hit the flip for the full interview and more quotes.