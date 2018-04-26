Bye Wiiiiig! Kim Zolciak Finally Apologizes For Her Rancidly Racist RHOA Comments & Blames Production For THIS

Call Andy…

Kim Zolciak Apologizes For RHOA Reunion Comments, Halts “Don’t Be Tardy” Production

After she was busted saying that “racism wasn’t all that real before social media” Kim Zolciak is issuing an apology.

As previously reported Kim caught withered Party City wig HELL after she was shown making racist comments at the end of the “Real Housewives Of Atlanta” reunion.

Now she’s finally speaking up and crying foul at production for “editing” and taking her words “out of context.” Not only that, Kim insists that she LOVES all people and during a 45-minute convo with Andy Cohen, she also added that social media has become a “hub for hate.”

“During the last RHOA Reunion episode, I made a comment that confused and offended people,” said Kim on Instagram. “I sincerely apologize. Edited out of context, I understand why my remark angered people. […] Immediately following my confusing comment, I also said that “it’s not as real as it is now” referring to the power of social media. But those remarks didn’t make the show.”

Sure thing, WIG.

Things are apparently so tumultuous for Kim right now that she’s halting production on her Bravo show “Don’t Be Tardy.” Why?

Well US Weekly reports that Kim and her lawyers have been working around the clock to “investigate and deal with” the final episode of the RHOA Reunion.

A second insider adds, “Kim has pulled the plug on filming. She’s very upset about the entire situation.”

Poor thang, right?

NOT SO MUCH.

What do YOU think about Kim Zolciak apologizing for her RHOA Reunion comments???