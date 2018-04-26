Bye Wiiiiig! Kim Zolciak Finally Apologizes For Her Rancidly Racist RHOA Comments & Blames Production For THIS
Kim Zolciak Apologizes For RHOA Reunion Comments, Halts “Don’t Be Tardy” Production
After she was busted saying that “racism wasn’t all that real before social media” Kim Zolciak is issuing an apology.
As previously reported Kim caught withered Party City wig HELL after she was shown making racist comments at the end of the “Real Housewives Of Atlanta” reunion.
Now she’s finally speaking up and crying foul at production for “editing” and taking her words “out of context.” Not only that, Kim insists that she LOVES all people and during a 45-minute convo with Andy Cohen, she also added that social media has become a “hub for hate.”
“During the last RHOA Reunion episode, I made a comment that confused and offended people,” said Kim on Instagram. “I sincerely apologize. Edited out of context, I understand why my remark angered people. […] Immediately following my confusing comment, I also said that “it’s not as real as it is now” referring to the power of social media. But those remarks didn’t make the show.”
During the last RHOA Reunion episode, I made a comment that confused and offended people. I sincerely apologize. Edited out of context, I understand why my remark angered people. Racism is a sad reality in the United States. It has been prevalent throughout our country's history. Let me be very clear, I do NOT support, tolerate or put up with any form of racism, hate or other discrimination. My love for ALL people runs deep – I am open to all and always have been. I was heartbroken when I watched the last few minutes of the episode and saw how my words were taken out of context. My comment that seemingly “racism didn’t exist 10 years ago” was made as part of a larger, emotional 45-minute conversation about how, sadly, social media has become a hub for hate. Immediately following my confusing comment, I also said that "it's not as real as it is now" referring to the power of social media. But those remarks didn’t make the show. I believe that social media has made a centuries-old issue more real. Before social media, the public simply observed the news. Now, the public actively participates and has an opportunity to take action – in real time. But this is a double edged sword. Now, when false accusations are made, they are amplified by online platforms regardless of their merit. This wasn’t the case 10 years ago when I started on RHOA. I truly pray that the people wishing horrible things on others, and on me, channel that energy into something positive. Our world would be a much better place if you do. I am committed to making this world a better place to live. I will continue to learn from, and be open to, ALL people.
Sure thing, WIG.
Things are apparently so tumultuous for Kim right now that she’s halting production on her Bravo show “Don’t Be Tardy.” Why?
Well US Weekly reports that Kim and her lawyers have been working around the clock to “investigate and deal with” the final episode of the RHOA Reunion.
A second insider adds, “Kim has pulled the plug on filming. She’s very upset about the entire situation.”
Poor thang, right?
NOT SO MUCH.
What do YOU think about Kim Zolciak apologizing for her RHOA Reunion comments???