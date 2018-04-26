Dropouts: A Gallery Of Celebrities Who Have Unfollowed Kanye West Since His Twittery Tap Dancing Started

By Bossip Staff
1 of 13

Cardi B

Celebrities Who Blocked Kanye

Kanye West’s shenanigans are not endearing him to anyone with common sense or love in their hearts. Kanye has been sucking up to Trump and the alt-right for the whole week and everyone is pretty fed up. While people like Chance the Rapper are defending his nonsense, there are plenty of celebrities who are done with him.

These are some of the famous folks who have cut Yeezy off in the past 24 hours and they may never come back. Salute them.

Rihanna

Cardi B

Rihanna

Kendrick Lamar

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande

Drake

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber

    Jaden Smith

    Jaden Smith


    Nicki Minaj

    Nicki Minaj

    Katy Perry



    The Weeknd

    The Weeknd

    Lana Del Rey

    Lana Del Rey

    Zayn Malik

