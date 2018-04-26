Call Christ: Michelle Williams’ Holy Hubby-To-Be Responds To Rumors He’s A Trump Supporter

Oh Lord…

Michelle Williams’ Fiance Responds To Rumors He’s A Trump Supporter

Remember when we told you that Michelle Williams’ fiance was being accused of being a Trump supporter?

Well, the Pastor is Christianly clapping back at the rumors with a holy message about people trying to tear him and Michelle down during their time of celebration.

“Even if they have to create all out lies to justify their attempts to kill the rejoicing!” wrote Johnson.

Not only that, Johnson also added that “hate has an army.”

Michelle’s since responded; hit the flip to see what she said.