BREAKING: Bill Cosby Found Guilty On All Counts In Sexual Assault Retrial

Bill Cosby Found Guilty

Bill Cosby has been found guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting one of his many accusers. The New York Daily News reports that a jury took just two days to convict Cosby on three counts of aggravated indecent assault against Andrea Constand.

Constand told jurors that Cosby drugged her with blue pills he called “her friends” before grabbing her breasts, penetrating her with his fingers and masturbating himself with her hand.

Back in June, a jury deadlocked after six days of deliberations. This time around a new jury heard words from not only Constand but former supermodel Janice Dickinson.

Several of Cosby’s over 50 accusers were in court and were seen crying after the verdict was read.

Cosby accusers in tears outside courtroom after Bill Cosby is found guilty on all counts in sexual assault retrial. https://t.co/xEs03t9s9z pic.twitter.com/z1vr2LdoGC — ABC News (@ABC) April 26, 2018

Cosby also reportedly exploded during a discussion over his bail.

Whoa. Amid a post-verdict discussion over whether to revoke convicted Cosby's bail, the DA noted he owns a private plane. "Doesn’t matter that I have a plane, you a**hole!" Cosby shouted, per @MattPieper. — Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) April 26, 2018

He could face up to 10 years in prison for each of the charges against him.

This story is still developing…