Serve Cold: People Didn’t Forget Rapist Bill Cosby’s Sanctimonious, Self-Righteous, Snack Shill Past

Image via Mark Makela/Getty Images

The Internet Is Deservedly Petty Over Bill Cosby Conviction<

Bill Cosby is 80 years old and it appears that he is going to spend his remaining days on this Earth in prison.

Today, the disgraced comedian was found guilty of sexually assaulting Andrea Constand and is facing a decade as state property.

Obviously, the scores of women who he's *allegedly* assaulted in the past are thrilled to see this day come to pass, but they are not alone. Cosby has alienated many people throughout his professional life and they aren't feeling the slightest bit of sympathy for him.

you're not going to do well in prison @BillCosby, it's a different world than where you come from. — jamal (@inf) April 26, 2018

Flip the page for more.