Rumor Control: Ex-RHOA Star Peter Thomas Defends His Highlighter Hued Baby Mama, “She’s Not Racist”

- By Bossip Staff
Peter Thomas Asks Folks To Stop Attacking His Dominican Baby Mama

Earlier this week, we shared a video from Peter Thomas’ page featuring the mother of his son saying some night-so-nice things in regards to his dark complexion, now Peter is asking everyone to RELAX. “She’s not racist”. We guess after the internet picked up on her unfunny brown-skinned joke, Mrs. light bright couldn’t take the heat, and neither could Peter.

Ok, cool Peter. Let’s stop with the shenanigans. Just because Nancy Hernandez thinks her dark-skinned jokes are funny, it doesn’t mean the Dominican lady is racist, we got it. But, it’s still offensive. Not to PETER, but in general. Peter wasn’t done though. He expressed his disappointment in BET for also running with the video. Well, that sucks.

Thoughts?

