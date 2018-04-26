“Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars” Exclusive: Mama Jones And Chrissy Are At It Again… How Will Jimmy Handle It This Time? [VIDEO]

- By Bossip Staff
The Joneses Have Issues Again

It’s almost that time! “Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition” airs Friday and the Joneses are at it again! This time Chrissy is fed up with Mama Jones not wanting to participate. Jim apologizes on her behalf… once again.

MARRIAGE BOOT CAMP: REALITY STARS FAMILY EDITION – “DON’T HATE, PARTICIPATE” – Airs Friday, April 27th at 9:00pm|8:00 C

