The Skin We’re In: The Game Buys His Daughter A Winnie Harlow Doll To Teach Her About Beauty

The Game Shows Off Daughter’s Winnie Harlow Doll

The Game is a lot of things, some of them are not very endearing, but one area in which he appears to be a somewhat decent human is when he’s playing doting daddy.

Yesterday, the Compton rapper took to the ‘gram to show off a present he recently bought his daughter, a Winnie Harlow doll.

Jayceon’s touching caption caught Winnie’s attention and of it she said:

“Omg this touched my whole heart! 😥 i never dreamed i could make even an ounce of difference when i was her age so this means the world! I would love to meet your princess one day 💞💞 lots of love!!!

Winnie should have BEEN made some dolls. Every lil black girl in world would have one.