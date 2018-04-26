The Skin We’re In: The Game Buys His Daughter A Winnie Harlow Doll To Teach Her About Beauty
Image via Splash News
The Game Shows Off Daughter’s Winnie Harlow Doll
The Game is a lot of things, some of them are not very endearing, but one area in which he appears to be a somewhat decent human is when he’s playing doting daddy.
Yesterday, the Compton rapper took to the ‘gram to show off a present he recently bought his daughter, a Winnie Harlow doll.
Short story: I was in Amsterdam & I was gifted this doll by a very sweet woman “Ellen Brudet” who is a doll maker & she wanted to make my daughter one of her dolls…. I had to pick how I wanted it & out of the things I could’ve thought of… I had an idea to have her create one that favored one of my favorite people @winnieharlow (whom I’ve never met but ghost follow lol & admire) because her strength, confidence & perfect imperfections are the type of things I want to instill in my baby as well as explain to her that beauty is not based on others opinion of what others think a person may or may not look like physically but simply in God’s creations which we are all cut from. So I finished my tour & couldn’t wait to get home & give my daughter this doll… educate her on beauty & how it comes from within.. I pull it out my backpack & Cali says “Ooooh Daddy, it’s Winnie, I love her… she’s so cute” & I’m like awwww damn… there goes my daddy teaching his daughter something moment lmaooo… she was already hip & didn’t need to be put on… but that’s children these days, smarter than we think & very appreciative.. Thank You again Ellen & @colouredgoodies for creating a moment for not only my child but the others your dolls have touched.
Jayceon’s touching caption caught Winnie’s attention and of it she said:
“Omg this touched my whole heart! 😥 i never dreamed i could make even an ounce of difference when i was her age so this means the world! I would love to meet your princess one day 💞💞 lots of love!!!
Winnie should have BEEN made some dolls. Every lil black girl in world would have one.