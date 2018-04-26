New Video: Kamaiyah And Khalid Make Cameos In Ella Mai’s Visuals For “Boo’d Up” [VIDEO]

10 Summers/Interscope Records rising star Ella Mai just released her highly anticipated video for “Boo’d Up.” Set in an amusement park, the visual is a snapshot of fun love and good vibes as Ella and her love interest share laughs and moments of affection. Oakland emcee Kamaiyah and singer/songwriter Khalid make a cameo on the fun-filled date night. Check out the Nick Walker directed video below:

Ella Mai has a lot to celebrate this year as “Boo’d Up” is her first song to crack the Billboard Hot 100 where she currently sits at #62, up ten spots from last week. She is #31 on Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop and #6 on the R&B Hot Singles Charts. With a highly-praised EP Trilogy (TIME, CHANGE, READY) under her belt, Ella is now gearing up to release her debut album later this year.

The half-Jamaican, half-Irish songstress was born to create change with her voice. Whether she is lamenting about the demise of a relationship or professing her intense feelings about a newfound love, Ella Mai easily shares stories to which we all can relate. After signing to DJ Mustard’s 10 Summers label in 2016, Ella Mai hit the road opening for Kehlani’s Sweet Sexy Savage International Tour at the beginning of 2017 and finished the year with a sold-out tour of her own.

Don’t miss Ella Mai performing at the BET Experience on Friday, June 22 and at Essence Music Festival on Saturday July 7. For information visit http://www.ellamai.com.