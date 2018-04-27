We Love Us: These #BeychellaChallenge Videos Showing Fans Mimicking Her Slayage Are Phenomenal
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 15
❯
❮
#BeychellaChallenge Is Taking Over Twitter
It’s been two weeks since Beyonce saved our souls and gave us faith in humanity with her first weekend of Beychella. It didn’t take long for her dance routines to get practiced and mimicked across the entire internet. It started with the young lady above but it’s become an entire revolution.
So peep all these Beyonce interpretations from every corner of the net. They’re fiiiiire.