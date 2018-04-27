We Love Us: These #BeychellaChallenge Videos Showing Fans Mimicking Her Slayage Are Phenomenal

If you thought I was about to sit here, learn choreo & dance like I’m one of Beyoncé's backup dancer… YOU’RE ABSOLUTELY RIGHT!😂👌🏾🔥#BeyChella pic.twitter.com/157vovRFjG — Briyonce (@imbriyonce) April 18, 2018

#BeychellaChallenge Is Taking Over Twitter

It’s been two weeks since Beyonce saved our souls and gave us faith in humanity with her first weekend of Beychella. It didn’t take long for her dance routines to get practiced and mimicked across the entire internet. It started with the young lady above but it’s become an entire revolution.

Just supporting my kween!!! 👑 #Beychella is still alive for me. pic.twitter.com/uQpNgAAqn9 — yosub wyd? (@yosub) April 26, 2018

So peep all these Beyonce interpretations from every corner of the net. They’re fiiiiire.