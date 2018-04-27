Will You Be Watching? ‘The Four: Battle For Stardom’ Returns With Diddy, DJ Khaled, Megan Trainor, And Fergie

The Four Returns June 7

Season Two of the hit music competition series THE FOUR: BATTLE FOR STARDOM premieres Thursday, June 7 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. Grammy® Award-winning musician, record producer and songwriter Sean “Diddy” Combs; super producer DJ Khaled; and Grammy® Award-winning recording artist and songwriter Meghan Trainor will return as panelists, alongside Grammy® Award-winning, multi-Platinum solo artist Fergie as host.

Last season, Evvie McKinney, from Memphis, TN, was crowned the first-ever champion and received the ultimate prize: career mentorship by the panel of experts. McKinney currently is in the studio, recording her first single, under the guidance of the panel. Once the single is released, she will be featured as an iHeartRadio “On The Verge” artist. Season Two will introduce an entirely new group of “vocal gladiators” who will BATTLE FOR STARDOM.

