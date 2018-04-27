Shmoney Move: Cardi B’s Ex-Manager Files $10 Million Lawsuit To Reclaim Her Bodak Bucks

Image via Zachary Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella

Cardi B Sued By Ex Manager For $10 Million

Cardi B is having the best 2 years ever and her former manager, Shaft, would be enjoying MORE of the fruits of her labor if he was still employed…

We say “more” because Cardi fired Shaft for allegedly stealing money from her. According to TMZ, book-keepin’ Belcalis ran down on Shaft during Super Bowl weekend with claims that he was fudging her booking fees and keeping the difference for himself. For example, if she got a $100,000 payment, Shaft would tell her she was only making $50,000, allegedly. Offset is said to be instrumental in his ultimate firing after finding out Shaft was getting a 20% management royalty.

Fast foward to yesterday, Shaft has filed a $10 million lawsuit against Cardi for breaching her contract with him since he was a major part of her rags-to-riches rise.

Shaft reportedly acknowledges that his 20% is higher than normal, but argues that he spent more money than normal trying to build Cardi up to who she is now.

Guess we’ll have to see how all this plays out.