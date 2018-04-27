Here we go again…

Ciara Says Future’s Missing Scheduled Visits With Their Son

There’s new drama brewing between Ciara and her Dirty Sprite sipping baby daddy. According to CiCi Future’s been an absentee dad to their 3-year-old son Future Zahir.

In new court docs obtained by TMZ, Ciara says that Future misses 37% of his scheduled visits with Future Zahir and constantly does so at the last minute.

Additionally, CiCi claims that when little Future goes to visit big Future in Georgia, he spends most of his time with grandma or great-grandma and has health issues that are being exasperated by all the cross-country travel.

The docs also add that little Future is constantly exhausted due to the travel and as a result has emotional breakdowns while he’s at school.

(Now that’s sad!)

Ultimately CiCi’s goal isn’t to blast her baby daddy, it’s to set up some mediation so that they can work out a better visitation schedule.

So far Future hasn’t gone on an Actavis agitated rant—but there’s still time!

